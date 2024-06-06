Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) SVP Carolyn Monroe Sells 4,503 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carolyn Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Old Republic International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

