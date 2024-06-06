Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain Sells 200 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $16,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $896,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

