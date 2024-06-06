Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain Sells 200 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $16,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $896,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin Mclain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
