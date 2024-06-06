ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 3,129 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $18,085.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 596,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,330.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get ON24 alerts:

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,242 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $24,646.02.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $61,658.68.

On Monday, March 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $34,168.20.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON24

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.