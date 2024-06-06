ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 4,242 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $24,646.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,803.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,129 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $18,085.62.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $61,658.68.

On Monday, March 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $34,168.20.

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.86 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

