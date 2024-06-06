ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 2,625 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $15,172.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 454,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get ON24 alerts:

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, James Blackie sold 3,559 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $20,677.79.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00.

On Monday, May 20th, James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $20,802.60.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON24

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.