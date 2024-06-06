ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 3,559 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $20,677.79. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 446,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,636.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, James Blackie sold 2,625 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $15,172.50.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00.

On Monday, May 20th, James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $20,802.60.

ON24 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About ON24

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

