O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $976.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,041.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

