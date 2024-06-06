Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,665,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 77.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 261,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

OFIX stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

