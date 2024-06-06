Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Trading 0% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 3,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

