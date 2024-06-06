P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Up 11.9%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 569,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 386,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PIII shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PIII

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. Research analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.