Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 8,858,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 58,925,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,374,894 shares of company stock valued at $413,597,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

