Paul Gu Sells 15,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $22,544,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Upstart alerts:

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $387,504.91.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00.

Upstart Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of UPST opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 320,663 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 121.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.