Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $123.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

