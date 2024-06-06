Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Purchases 150 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.68 per share, with a total value of $21,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.12. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

