PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.03 and last traded at $63.23. Approximately 2,879,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,133,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

