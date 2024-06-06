Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 17,480 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,982,000 after buying an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,019,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.