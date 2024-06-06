Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,532 shares of company stock worth $3,110,237 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

