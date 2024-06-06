Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 150,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,189,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.89. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $254.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

