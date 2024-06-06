Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

