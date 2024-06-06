Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

