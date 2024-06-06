Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,339,000 after acquiring an additional 518,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

