Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 143 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.37. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

