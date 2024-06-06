Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,935 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

