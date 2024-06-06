Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,250 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

