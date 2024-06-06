Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 871 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Nutrien by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nutrien by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

