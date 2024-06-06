PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 22,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 103,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Get PepGen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on PEPG

PepGen Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepGen news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepGen during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in PepGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PepGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.