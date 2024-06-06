Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $254,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 430,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,951,000 after buying an additional 421,714 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $137.39 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.