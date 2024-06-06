Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $86,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

PNW opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

