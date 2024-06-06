PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $54.44.
PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
