PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

