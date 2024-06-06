Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $64,749,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after buying an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,472 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 55.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 406,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 144,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PB opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.