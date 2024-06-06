Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

NYSE:PEG opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

