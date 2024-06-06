Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman Sells 5,475 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

