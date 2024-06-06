PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.250 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PVH opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

