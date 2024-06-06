Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issued By DA Davidson

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOOO. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.09. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

