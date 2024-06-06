Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Increased by Analyst

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

