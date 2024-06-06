Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:GEF)

Get Greif alerts:

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Greif in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Greif stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Greif has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,727 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

