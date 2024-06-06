Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.