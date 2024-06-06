Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

