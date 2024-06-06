Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Resources worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 172.10 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.