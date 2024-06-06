Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 270.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,679 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

