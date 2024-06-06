Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

