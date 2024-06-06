Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Raymond James alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.