Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,171,000 after purchasing an additional 141,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 570,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,609.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IDYA opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Insider Activity

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.