Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 165.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

