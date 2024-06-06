Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.48.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.