Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,005.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,015.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $925.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $53,510,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

