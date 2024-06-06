Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

VNP stock opened at C$5.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.17.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $61,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

