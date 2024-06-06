Reviewing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Princeton Bancorp and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

5N Plus has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Princeton Bancorp.

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and 5N Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton Bancorp $115.30 million 1.65 $23.76 million $3.76 8.01 5N Plus $242.37 million 1.54 $15.40 million $0.19 22.16

Princeton Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 5N Plus. Princeton Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5N Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 6.53% 8.41% 3.06%

Summary

5N Plus beats Princeton Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, online banking, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, mobile banking, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

