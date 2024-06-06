Reviewing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Get IBEX alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Agent Information Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $523.12 million 0.52 $31.58 million $1.53 10.27 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 5.57% 20.23% 10.68% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares IBEX and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 3 2 0 2.40 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBEX presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.14%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Risk and Volatility

IBEX has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of IBEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IBEX beats Agent Information Software on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Agent Information Software

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.